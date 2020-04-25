Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Chauvin Duplantis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Chauvin Duplantis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Chauvin Duplantis Obituary
Doris Chauvin Duplantis, 90, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Gray, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.

Service will be held at a later date.

She survived by her sons, Thomas Jr. and Keith Duplantis; daughter, Gayle Duplantis; grandchildren, Gary, Tina, Brandy, Bobbie Gayle, Guy Jr., Jessica, Kayla, and Amber; 30 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and brothers, Bobby and Lloyd Chauvin.

She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Minor Duplantis Sr.; son, Guy Duplantis Sr; one great-grandchild; parents, Beatrice Samanie and Antoine (Buck) Chauvin; brothers, Enis, Peter. Percy, and Floyd Chauvin; and sister, Syble Marcel.

Doris loved working with her hands. She was an artist and was always painting, sewing, crocheting, knitting and a very good cook. She loved traveling and loved the Lord.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -