Doris Chauvin Duplantis, 90, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Gray, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.
Service will be held at a later date.
She survived by her sons, Thomas Jr. and Keith Duplantis; daughter, Gayle Duplantis; grandchildren, Gary, Tina, Brandy, Bobbie Gayle, Guy Jr., Jessica, Kayla, and Amber; 30 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and brothers, Bobby and Lloyd Chauvin.
She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Minor Duplantis Sr.; son, Guy Duplantis Sr; one great-grandchild; parents, Beatrice Samanie and Antoine (Buck) Chauvin; brothers, Enis, Peter. Percy, and Floyd Chauvin; and sister, Syble Marcel.
Doris loved working with her hands. She was an artist and was always painting, sewing, crocheting, knitting and a very good cook. She loved traveling and loved the Lord.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020