Doris M. Jones, 71, a native of Galliano and resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until funeral time on Tuesday, June 25 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Doris is survived by her husband, Gilbert A. Jones; son Wilman (Julie) Guidry Jr.; daughters Danielle (Russ Orgeron) Cheramie and Sherry (Ron) Price; brother Louis Soudelier Jr.; sisters Marion Soudelier, Pookie Bruce, Lisa Jefferson and Tiny Soudelier; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis "Bad Boy" and Mildred Soudelier Sr.; daughters Shantel Guidry and Rona Delatte; and brother Mike Soudelier.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 23 to June 24, 2019