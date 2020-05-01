|
Doris Lafont Plaisance, 90, a native of Cut Off and resident of Golden Meadow, passed away on April 29, 2020, due to the COVID-19 virus.
Private graveside service will be held with a memorial service at a later date.
Mrs. Doris is survived by her children, Morrison Plaisance Sr. (Vickie), Robert Plaisance (Gail), David Plaisance (Lori), Billy Plaisance (companion, Debra Martin), and Rudy Plaisance (Stacy); grandchildren, Jami Plaisance (companion, Shannon Wilson), Marty Plaisance (Lauren), Mandy Diaz (Rafael) Chelsea Plaisance, Nicholas Plaisance (Christina), Jake Plaisance, and Jonatan Horton (Matthew); great-grandchildren, Jesse Plaisance, Matty Callais, Ali and Ava Plaisance, Victoria and Josephine Diaz and Lastri Simanjuntak, who was like a daughter; husband, Joseph Kumanireng, and children; Auggie and Joseph Jr.; and brother-in-law, Carl Plaisance Sr.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roosevelt "Rudy" Plaisance; grandson, Morrison "Lil-Moe" Plaisance Jr.; and parents, Aramise and Lorrida Guidry Lafont.
She was a paint and porcelain artist, a member of the Red Hat Society and traveled the world living in many countries.
The family would like to thank the Thibodaux Regional ER, second and third floor and ICU medical staff and the staff of Audubon Heath and Rehab Nursing Home for the care and compassion provided.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for Masses or donation in her name to Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church.
Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 1 to May 2, 2020