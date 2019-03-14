|
Doris Mae Brown Johnson, 64, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Lafayette, passed away peacefully at 8:45 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, at Church of Christ, 163 N. Hollywood Rd. in Houma. Burial will follow in Halfway Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Izeal Johnson; sons, Armad Johnson (Shemeika), and Renaldo Johnson (Shannon); daughter, Helena Johnson (Russell); eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Clarence and Daniel Brown (Cathy); and sisters, Joyce Everson (Frank), Betty Jones (Allen), Sandra King (Ronald), Tabitha Brown, and Lakechie Turnipseed.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Chay'eeta Johnson; parents, James Jr. and Laura Ingram Brown; brother, Gerald James Brown; paternal grandparents, Rev. James Sr. and Alma Prevost Brown; and maternal grandparents, Sullivan Sr. and Urcel Reed Ingram.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019