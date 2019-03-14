Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Brown Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Mae Brown Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris Mae Brown Johnson Obituary
Doris Mae Brown Johnson, 64, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Lafayette, passed away peacefully at 8:45 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, at Church of Christ, 163 N. Hollywood Rd. in Houma. Burial will follow in Halfway Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Izeal Johnson; sons, Armad Johnson (Shemeika), and Renaldo Johnson (Shannon); daughter, Helena Johnson (Russell); eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Clarence and Daniel Brown (Cathy); and sisters, Joyce Everson (Frank), Betty Jones (Allen), Sandra King (Ronald), Tabitha Brown, and Lakechie Turnipseed.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Chay'eeta Johnson; parents, James Jr. and Laura Ingram Brown; brother, Gerald James Brown; paternal grandparents, Rev. James Sr. and Alma Prevost Brown; and maternal grandparents, Sullivan Sr. and Urcel Reed Ingram.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now