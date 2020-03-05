|
|
Doris Mae Frederick departed this life on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at Gonzales Healthcare Center. She was 79, a native and resident of Paincourtville.
Visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville and on Saturday, March 7, from 8 a.m. to religious services at 10 a.m. at Virginia Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Doris is survived by her sisters, Angella Knockum, Ruth Bolden Jones, JoAnn Truehill, Minta Harris (Linzy), Jacqueline Fair (Robert) and Thelma Gamble (Morris); brothers, John Frederick Sr., Glensy Frederick Sr. (Loice) and Eugene Frederick (Phyllis); and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death her parents, Rosemary and Paul Frederick; son, Thomas Rucker Jr.; and brother, Donald Frederick.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020