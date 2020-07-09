A private Celebration of Life Service will be held for Doris Mae Young Jackson, 77, at Morning Star Baptist Church 101 Brule Road in Thibodaux. She transitioned this earthly life on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.



Private interment will follow in Moses Baptist Church Cemetery.



Public visitation from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, at the church. Masks are requested by family.



In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two siblings.



Doris is survived by a nephew she raised as her own; son, Donald (Tonisha) Jackson; a great-niece and great-nephew, Ariel Hanzy and Jamaul Jackson; great-great-nieces, Harleigh Jackson and Kynzlie Harvey; sisters, Marie Young Campbell and Maxine Young Robinson; , Charles "Boboy" Jackson and Angela Brown; and numerous other relatives and friends.



Carney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store