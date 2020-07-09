1/1
Doris Mae Young Jackson
1943 - 2020
A private Celebration of Life Service will be held for Doris Mae Young Jackson, 77, at Morning Star Baptist Church 101 Brule Road in Thibodaux. She transitioned this earthly life on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Private interment will follow in Moses Baptist Church Cemetery.

Public visitation from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, at the church. Masks are requested by family.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two siblings.

Doris is survived by a nephew she raised as her own; son, Donald (Tonisha) Jackson; a great-niece and great-nephew, Ariel Hanzy and Jamaul Jackson; great-great-nieces, Harleigh Jackson and Kynzlie Harvey; sisters, Marie Young Campbell and Maxine Young Robinson; , Charles "Boboy" Jackson and Angela Brown; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Carney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Carney Funeral Home - Lafayette
602 North Pierce Street
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-9789
Memories & Condolences

July 8, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy for the entire family, surely she will be missed. Prayers for the broken hearts
Cheryl Johnson
Friend
July 7, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family.
Praying that the Lord gives you the strength to endure.
Rest in Heavenly Peace, Doris!
Joyce Shanklin
Friend
July 7, 2020
I will turely miss you Tdot❤
Maserine Dyer
July 7, 2020
My condolences to the family. Heaven has regained its angel. RIP DORIS MAE
Fay Young-Hill
Family
July 7, 2020
My condolences to the family. I pray for healing. May she rest in GODs loving arms
Earl Coxen
Acquaintance
