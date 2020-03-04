|
|
Doris (Dee) Marie Sedotal Leidenheimer born on June 23, 1935, passed away March 3, 2020. She was 84, a native Pierre Port and resident of Houma.
She is survived by her daughters, Marian L. Ellender and Claire L. Bergeron; sons Michael A. and Jay J. Leidenheimer; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her son, John J. Leidenheimer Jr.; parents Oscar and Julia Gaudet Landry Sedotal; grandparents Pierre Louis Gaudet, Elizabeth Marie Domingo, Pierre Gervet Cedotal, and Leonore A. Hebert; and siblings Eunice, Louise, Rita, Walter, Edna, Gelda, Edwin, Rudolph, Elloyed, Lester, Sam, Achille, Enola, Isabel, Maude, Junious and Russell.
No services will be held.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020