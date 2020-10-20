1/1
Doris May Peltier Gauthier
Thibodaux - Doris May Peltier Gauthier, 78, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM. Born April 30, 1942, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.
A Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
She is survived by her children, Steven Gauthier (Sheila), Darla Lemmon (Rosendo Reyna), Wayne Gauthier, Jennifer Gauthier, Desiree Thibodaux (Sammy), Keith Gauthier (Hope); 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Lawrence Peltier (Shirley).
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kermit Gauthier; father, Clerfe Peltier; mother, Hazel Gaubert Peltier Mire; stepfather, Chester Mire.
She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was an extremely selfless woman who was always willing to lend a helping hand. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
