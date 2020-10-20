Doris May Peltier Gauthier

Thibodaux - Doris May Peltier Gauthier, 78, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM. Born April 30, 1942, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home.

She is survived by her children, Steven Gauthier (Sheila), Darla Lemmon (Rosendo Reyna), Wayne Gauthier, Jennifer Gauthier, Desiree Thibodaux (Sammy), Keith Gauthier (Hope); 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Lawrence Peltier (Shirley).

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kermit Gauthier; father, Clerfe Peltier; mother, Hazel Gaubert Peltier Mire; stepfather, Chester Mire.

She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was an extremely selfless woman who was always willing to lend a helping hand. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



