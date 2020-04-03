|
|
Doris Rita Adams, 96, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on April 1, 2020.
Memorial service will be held in her honor at a later date.
She is survived by her sons, Harold Adams, Jr., Mark (Nancy) Adams and Timmy (Lacey) Adams; daughters Carolyn (Daniel) Larousse, Rosemarie (Wayne) Waguespack, Linda (David) Heath, Susan (Charles) Ratcliff, Penny (Fred) Dowdy and Ellen Guidry; 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, four brothers and six sisters.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Joseph Adams, Sr.; parents Andrew "Lucky" Hebert and Lydia Granger Hebert; one brother and three sisters.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020