Doris "Dot" White Payne, 71, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 8:41 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Howard 3rd Zion Travelers Church, 363 Bayou Dularge Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Crozier Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Tamoy Payne (Kristina); daughter, Tibia P. Brown (Darnell Sr.); four grandchildren, Cymoine, Kristiana, Tamoria and Kensley; sisters-in-law, Ora and Minnie White; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John, Sr. and Octavia Williams White; brothers, Charles, Royal, John Jr., Willie and Duncan White; and sisters, Elouise Gathen and Dolores White.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019