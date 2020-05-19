|
|
Dorissa Billiot Smith, 84, a native of Theriot, Louisiana and resident of Napoleonville, passed away on May 16, 2020.
A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, May 22, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park in Gray, from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 12 noon. Burial will follow in St. Eloi Cemetery in Theriot, LA.
She is survived by her sister, Edianna Billiot; and step-children, Marie and James Williamson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Louise Billiot; brothers, Irvin Billiot, Lawrence Billiot, PFC Rudolph Billiot, Ernest Billiot, and Roy Billiot; and sisters, Edelia Duplantis, Christine Kingrey, Rozelia Naquin, Mary Porche, and Mary Alice Billiot.
The family would like to thank Notre Dame Hospice for their care and compassion.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 19 to May 20, 2020