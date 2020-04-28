Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Dorothy Bergeron Beeson Obituary
Dorothy Bergeron Beeson, a native of Rayne and a resident of Houma, entered into eternal rest on April 24, 2020, at the age of 90, surrounded by her family and friends.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith."
~ II Timothy 4:7

Private services will be held at Life Church followed by the burial at Garden of Memories.

Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Tommy Beeson (Judy) and Gary Beeson (Ann); grandchildren, Dwayne Beeson (Jennifer), Tammy Murphy, Troy Beeson (Shelly), Jason Beeson (Nicole), Kim Beeson (Denny), Brittany (Austin), and Jeremy (Tayler); great-grandchildren, Joshua Beeson (Kellie), Emma Beeson, Kate Beeson, Cassidy Murphy, Kaleb, Evan and Ethan Beeson, E3 Cullen Beeson, Bailey Beeson, Sarah Beeson (Bobby), Cole Legnon, and Jack and Lyla Beeson; and great-great-grandchildren, Mason Beeson, Brexley and Auden Hotard.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. GM Beeson; her mother, Effie Meaux; her father, Renee Bergeron; and two sisters, Lillian Cortez and Lula Bounds.

Dorothy was a woman of faith who loved her lord, her family and her church family dearly. She had a servant's heart. She was loved by all and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Special thanks to Dr. Russel Henry for his compassionate care and to Maria Mazur and Courtney Lee, her caretakers, who shared a special bound of love with her. We were blessed to have them.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
