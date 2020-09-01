Dorothy "Dot" Boquet Matherne, 80, a native and resident of Bourg, passed away on Aug. 28, 2020.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Mass of Christian burial will start at 12 noon at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.



She is survived by her husband, Elson "Nab" Matherne Sr.; children, Debra Boquet (Kent), Pauline Scott, Roxana LeBlanc (Tiger), Elson Matherne Jr. (Trudy), Sandy Price (Ivy), and Kerry Matherne; daughter-in-law, Diana Matherne; 21 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Gloria Romero, Barbara Noel, Richard Boquet, Leroy Boquet, Daniel Boquet, Evelyn Matherne, Jimmy Boquet, Joan Harp, Karen Fonseca, Geraldine Bedell, and Lynell LeBouef.



She was preceded in death by her son, Terry Matherne; parents, Alcee "Nick" and Neva DeRoche Boquet; and brothers, Harold, Earl, and Jerry Boquet.



Dot was a very sweet person and didn't have a mean bone in her body. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store