Dorothy Bourg Trahan

Dorothy Bourg Trahan Obituary
Dorothy Bourg Trahan, 79, a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma, passed at 9:05 a.m. away on April 4, 2020, from COVID-19.

A private graveside service will be held in her honor at St. Joseph Cemetery in Chauvin.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin Parfait and husband, Abraham; sons, Danny Ledet and wife, Clarissa, and Lynn Ledet and wife, Ella; stepdaughters, Carolyn Lirette and Darlene Hayes and husband, Rodney; stepsons, Darryl Trahan Sr. and wife Connie; sister, Beverly Naquin and husband, Russell; grandchildren, Abraham, Benjamin Parfait, Kenny and Heather Trahan, Lacey Friloux, Angie Pellegrin, Keith Lirette, Jeremy, Jeremiah, Daphnie Lyons, Dimitri and Darryl Trahan, Jr.; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen A. Trahan Sr.; parents, Vily Dupre and Junius Bourg; aunt and uncle who raised her, Velma and Irvin LeBeouf; brother, Junius Bourg Jr.; sister, Diana Olivier; son, Chris A. Trahan; stepson, Allen A. Trahan, Jr.; and grandson, Jonathon P. Ledet.

She was a loving wife, mother, stepmother, sister and grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

A special thanks to all who took care of my mom at The Oaks of Houma.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
