Dorothy Clay Moses Obituary
Dorothy Clay Moses, 91, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Chauvin, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov, 1, at Community Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Road. Burial will follow at Bisland Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Dana Marie Moses (James Smith); sister, Gladys S. Payne; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Moses; parents, Hubert and Elsie Collins Clay; son, Joseph Clay; brothers, Hayward Clay and Andrew Clay; and sister, Jeanetta Franklin.

Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
