Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy LeBoeuf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy D. LeBoeuf

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy D. LeBoeuf Obituary
Dorothy D. LeBoeuf, 77 a native of Pointe-Aux-Chenes and resident of Houma, earned her golden wings at 6:52 p.m. on Wednesday May 1, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 5 until 9 p.m. on Friday May 3, at the Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home and from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday May 4, at St. Bernadette Church. Interment in St. Francis DeSales Cemetery II Mausoleum.

Mrs. Dorothy is survived by her beloved sons, Jody and wife, Melissa, Michael "Mickey" and wife, Darlene, and Jimmy and wife, Denise LeBoeuf all of Houma; grandchildren, Krystal and Jeffery Tipton, Cesalie and Richard Guidroz, Joshua LeBoeuf, Easton Price, John-Henry LeBoeuf, Michaela LeBoeuf , DVM and fiancé, Brandon Williams, and Morgan and Mason LeBoeuf; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Lucas Tipton; and sisters, Emmadell Dupre, Earline Naquin, Mary Pinell, and Mildred Falgout.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Abel Pierre (Abe) LeBoeuf; parents, Paul and Anita Deroche Dupre; brothers, Lawrence and Olden Dupre; and sisters, Alberta Pellegrin, Hazel Lirette, Eulis Boudreaux, and Thelma Pitre.

Mrs. Dorothy was an awesome Maw Dot (grandmother) to two special girls, Avery and Mallory Click. She was a homemaker, loving mother, grandmother, mother-in-law and friend to all. She loved cooking for family. She love camping, vacations, puzzles, and swinging on her swing while enjoying her morning coffee with her neighbors who became her family.

A special and heartfelt thanks is extended to Kim Richard, Jane Ogden, Dean and Sandi Click, Dr. Nathan Sutton, Binu Baysal, R.N., and her niece Charlotte Hector.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 2 to May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now