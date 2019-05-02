Dorothy D. LeBoeuf, 77 a native of Pointe-Aux-Chenes and resident of Houma, earned her golden wings at 6:52 p.m. on Wednesday May 1, 2019.



A visitation will be held in her honor from 5 until 9 p.m. on Friday May 3, at the Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home and from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday May 4, at St. Bernadette Church. Interment in St. Francis DeSales Cemetery II Mausoleum.



Mrs. Dorothy is survived by her beloved sons, Jody and wife, Melissa, Michael "Mickey" and wife, Darlene, and Jimmy and wife, Denise LeBoeuf all of Houma; grandchildren, Krystal and Jeffery Tipton, Cesalie and Richard Guidroz, Joshua LeBoeuf, Easton Price, John-Henry LeBoeuf, Michaela LeBoeuf , DVM and fiancé, Brandon Williams, and Morgan and Mason LeBoeuf; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Lucas Tipton; and sisters, Emmadell Dupre, Earline Naquin, Mary Pinell, and Mildred Falgout.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Abel Pierre (Abe) LeBoeuf; parents, Paul and Anita Deroche Dupre; brothers, Lawrence and Olden Dupre; and sisters, Alberta Pellegrin, Hazel Lirette, Eulis Boudreaux, and Thelma Pitre.



Mrs. Dorothy was an awesome Maw Dot (grandmother) to two special girls, Avery and Mallory Click. She was a homemaker, loving mother, grandmother, mother-in-law and friend to all. She loved cooking for family. She love camping, vacations, puzzles, and swinging on her swing while enjoying her morning coffee with her neighbors who became her family.



A special and heartfelt thanks is extended to Kim Richard, Jane Ogden, Dean and Sandi Click, Dr. Nathan Sutton, Binu Baysal, R.N., and her niece Charlotte Hector.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 2 to May 3, 2019