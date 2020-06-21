Dorothy Delatte "Dot" Tabor, a native and resident of Choctaw, La., passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the age of 86, and surrounded by her loving family.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until her Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Burial will follow on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.



She is survived by her loving children, Chris Tabor (Wanda), Darryl Hanson (Jack), and Bonnie Thibodaux (Cyrus); niece, Karen Delatte; grandchildren, Jill Hanson Pitre (Rusty), Jan Tabor Helms (Leonard), Brandon Breaux (Paige), Chet Tabor (Stephanie), and Aggie Thibodaux; great-grandchildren, Devon Chiasson (Tiffany), Gage Helms, Sean Helms, Draven Chiasson, Katie Helms, Kaden Chiasson, Jaden Chiasson, Ayden Tabor, LeighAnn Breaux, and Dawson Breaux; great-great-grandchildren, Kipp and Owen Chiasson; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jessie Tabor; her parents, Leon and Eve Delatte; and sisters, Lorena Kliebert and Pearly Ordogne.



The family would like to thank the staff at Home Health and St. Joseph Hospice for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank their friend, Ruby Boudreaux, for her assistance and help during their time of need.



Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



