Dorothy "Dottie" Grace, 76, a native of Houma and resident of Bourg, passed away on March 26, 2019.
Memorial visitation for immediate family will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, with the memorial service to start at 11 a.m., at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
She is survived by her siblings, Arthur B. Gouner (Edwina), Paula Guidry Collins, Judge Vanessa Guidry Whipple (Keith), and Karen L. Guidry; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul N. Guidry and Barbara A. Guidry; sisters, Barbara Stoker and Mary M. Trosclair; and niece, Dawn Use'.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter, 131 Plant Road, Houma, La. 70363.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019