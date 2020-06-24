Dorothy Jupiter
On Sunday June 14, 2020, at 6:35 p.m., Sister Dorothy Jupiter slipped quietly into the arms of her loving Father. She was 82, a native of Napoleonville and a resident of New Orleans.

Visitation on Friday, June 26, at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church in Napoleonville, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, followed by a graveside service in the church cemetery at 1p.m.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories, her children: Gary Jupiter, Bobby Jupiter, Michael Jupiter, Barbara Jupiter-Johnson, Frankie Jupiter, Debra Jupiter-Batiste and Vincent Jupiter; five
brothers; two sisters; 18 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by beloved husband of 62 years Medrick Jupiter; parents, Earl Carter, Sr. and Irma Holmes Carter, two sisters; three brothers; one sister-in-law; and three brothers-in-law.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, La.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
