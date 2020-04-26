Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Lirette Hebert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Lirette Hebert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Lirette Hebert Obituary
Dorothy "Dot" Lirette Hebert, age 87, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was a longtime resident of Houma.

Dot is survived by her children, Luby Hebert, Bernadette Babin and husband Mike, Marjorie Babin and husband Wilbert, Derwin Hebert and wife Jana, and Russell Hebert Jr. and wife Christi Badeaux; grandchildren, T-Mike, Lucas and wife Hannah, Nichole and husband Ryan, Nicholas and wife Jaclyn, and Dex and Alex; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Michaela, Maci, Addelai, Colt, Claire, and Emma; and sisters, Shirley Allemand and Lillie Allemand.

Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Hebert Sr.; parents, Henry and Lillie LeBouef Lirette; brothers, Herbert, Paul, Ralph, and Avery Lirette; and sisters, Sophie Bent, Ella Ford, Pearl Duplantis, Bella Deroche, Grace Zeringue and Ruth Hebert.

Dot was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family dearly and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Dot loved playing cards, pick 3 lotto, playing bingo, cooking for her family, Mardi Gras parades and especially visiting her sisters. She also loved working in her yard, visiting the casino and grocery shopping.

Dot will be missed by her family. She leaves a beautiful legacy behind. She is now reunited with those who passed before her and now rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the funeral services for Dorothy Hebert will be held privately by the immediate family. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now