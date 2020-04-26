|
|
Dorothy "Dot" Lirette Hebert, age 87, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was a longtime resident of Houma.
Dot is survived by her children, Luby Hebert, Bernadette Babin and husband Mike, Marjorie Babin and husband Wilbert, Derwin Hebert and wife Jana, and Russell Hebert Jr. and wife Christi Badeaux; grandchildren, T-Mike, Lucas and wife Hannah, Nichole and husband Ryan, Nicholas and wife Jaclyn, and Dex and Alex; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Michaela, Maci, Addelai, Colt, Claire, and Emma; and sisters, Shirley Allemand and Lillie Allemand.
Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Hebert Sr.; parents, Henry and Lillie LeBouef Lirette; brothers, Herbert, Paul, Ralph, and Avery Lirette; and sisters, Sophie Bent, Ella Ford, Pearl Duplantis, Bella Deroche, Grace Zeringue and Ruth Hebert.
Dot was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family dearly and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Dot loved playing cards, pick 3 lotto, playing bingo, cooking for her family, Mardi Gras parades and especially visiting her sisters. She also loved working in her yard, visiting the casino and grocery shopping.
Dot will be missed by her family. She leaves a beautiful legacy behind. She is now reunited with those who passed before her and now rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the funeral services for Dorothy Hebert will be held privately by the immediate family. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020