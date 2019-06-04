|
|
Dorothy M. Clausen, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the age of 87.
A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until funeral time on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Church in Thibodaux. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Marc Clausen, Karen C. Becnel (Donald), Brian Clausen (Mary), and Lori C. Duet; daughter-in-law, Cynthia B. Clausen; grandchildren, Michelle C. Boudreaux (Daniel), Nicol Clausen, Jermy Clausen, Adam Becnel (Laura), Gregory Becnel (Rita), Elise B. Vincent (Sylvain), Jean Becnel (Ellie), Samuel Clausen (Sheila), Sarah C. Chauvin (Zack), Colt Duet (Kacy), Guy Duet (Kim) and Beau Duet; 35 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Matirne; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Matirne.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren J. Clausen; son, Warren C. Clausen; daughter-in-law, Debra C. Clausen; son-in-law, Scott Duet; and brothers, Dr. C.C. Matirne and Dennis Matirne (Anita).
The family would like to thank Dr. Greg Chaisson, Heather Thomassie and the staff of Lafourche Home for the Aged for all their care and support.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 4 to June 5, 2019