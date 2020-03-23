|
Dorothy Mae Hamilton Kennedy, 82, a native of Assumption Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 6:36 p.m. on March 19, 2020.
No services will be conducted at this time.
She is survived by her sons, Lawrence, Jr., John F., Robert and Edward Kennedy; daughter, Caroline K. Williams; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Kennedy Sr.; and grandson, John F. Kennedy, Jr.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020