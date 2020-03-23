Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Mae Hamilton Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Mae Hamilton Kennedy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Mae Hamilton Kennedy Obituary
Dorothy Mae Hamilton Kennedy, 82, a native of Assumption Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 6:36 p.m. on March 19, 2020.

No services will be conducted at this time.

She is survived by her sons, Lawrence, Jr., John F., Robert and Edward Kennedy; daughter, Caroline K. Williams; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Kennedy Sr.; and grandson, John F. Kennedy, Jr.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy Mae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -