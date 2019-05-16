|
Dorothy Mae Holden Lagarde, 63, a native of Kentwood, Louisiana and a resident of Houma, passed away on Tuesday May 7, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday May 18, 2019 at First Corinthian Baptist Church, 1114 Church St., with burial at Southdown Cemetery.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, Robert Steward and Ron Paul Williams; daughters Kasey Hawkins, Bernita Jordan, and Bernadette (Melvin) Porter; brother Clifford Holden; sisters Earline Navarre, Beverly (Frank) Parker, Velma (Jack) Jackson, Glenda Shepard and Anita Reeves; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Lagarde; and parents Jessie and Frances Miller Holden.
Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 16 to May 17, 2019