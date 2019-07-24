|
Dorothy Mae Jackson, 80, a resident of Thibodaux, peacefully departed this life on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Visiting will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26 at New Morning Star Baptist Church in Labadieville. Burial in Old Fountain Baptist Church Cemetery in Thibodaux.
She leaves to cherish her memories her sons, Charles, Alvin, Eric, John (Belinda) and Aaron Jr. (Diara) Jackson; daughters Patricia Peltier; brother Leon Smart; sisters Betty Grayer, Delores Jackson, Victoria Grace and Lois Wade (Frank); 15 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Aaron Jackson; mothers Elizabeth White and Beulah Andrews; father Alvin Andrews; son Michael Jackson; daughters Claudette Jackson and Monica Young; brothers Louis Howard, and T.C. White; and sister Brenda Thompson.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 24 to July 25, 2019