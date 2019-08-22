Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Hester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Mae Lawson Hester

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Mae Lawson Hester Obituary
Dorothy Mae Lawson Hester, 81, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Raceland, passed away peacefully at 4:06 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 168 Brocato Lane in Raceland. Burial will follow in Brooklyn Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Nolan Jr. (Glenda) and Anthony Hester; daughters, Laura Allen (Gary), Angela Boyd and Elder Charita Johnson; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Henry Lawson Jr., Albert Cleveland and Craig Statton; and sisters, Genetta Braud and Shirley Boyd.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nolan Hester Sr.; sons, Henry and Ron Keith Hester; daughter, Lurenda H. Clark; grandchildren, Nolan III and James Hester; parents, Henry Sr. and Rosanna Smith Lawson; and brothers, Roland Sr. and Raymond Lawson Sr.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now