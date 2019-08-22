|
|
Dorothy Mae Lawson Hester, 81, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Raceland, passed away peacefully at 4:06 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 168 Brocato Lane in Raceland. Burial will follow in Brooklyn Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Nolan Jr. (Glenda) and Anthony Hester; daughters, Laura Allen (Gary), Angela Boyd and Elder Charita Johnson; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Henry Lawson Jr., Albert Cleveland and Craig Statton; and sisters, Genetta Braud and Shirley Boyd.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nolan Hester Sr.; sons, Henry and Ron Keith Hester; daughter, Lurenda H. Clark; grandchildren, Nolan III and James Hester; parents, Henry Sr. and Rosanna Smith Lawson; and brothers, Roland Sr. and Raymond Lawson Sr.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019