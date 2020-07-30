1/1
Dorothy Mae McKinley Gills
Dorothy Mae McKinley Gills, 92, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 9:55 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at New Jerusalem Baptist Church 2424 Grand Caillou Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Russell Gills Sr.; daughters, Roslyn M. Gills and Delores G. Taylor; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; devoted niece and caretaker, Paula McKinley Outley; and sisters, Thelma M. Butler and Hazel M. Burns.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Gills Jr.; son, John Gills; parents, William, Sr. and Odeal Moore McKinley; brother, William, Melvin, Herbert, James and Henry McKinley; and sister-in-law, Octavia J. McKinley.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
