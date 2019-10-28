|
Dorothy "Dot" Marguerite Boudloche Lirette, age 83, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 10:42 a.m. She was a native of Houma and a resident of Chauvin.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin on Thursday, Oct. 31, beginning at 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., with burial following in Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, Michael P. Lirette and wife Marion, and Kenneth J. Lirette; daughter, Donna L. LeBoeuf and husband, Galen; brother, Lloyd Boudloche and wife, Paula; sisters, Lois Lirette and Joyce Billiot; grandchildren, Ashley and Katie LeBoeuf, Whitney Viteaux and husband, Anthony Jr., and Megan Lirette; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Julius Paul Lirette; parents, Eldridge Joseph and Clothilde Celeste Pellegrin Boudloche; and brothers, Julius, Clifford and Kenneth Boudloche.
Dorothy was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. She was a past member of St. Joseph Altar Society. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, doing puzzles and spending time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.
Special thanks to Heart of Hospice staff especially Jessica George and Ginger Guidry, and the ICU staff at Chabert Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Chauvin Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019