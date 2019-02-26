Dorothy McElroy Cobb Baney



It is with great sorrow, we inform you of the passing of Ms. Dot on Feb. 23, 2019.



Ms. Dot is survived by her companion, William Baney; and her six sons; 10 granddaughters; seven grandsons; and 17 great-grandchildren.



The doors will be open for visitation and celebration from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 1, at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. and from 9:30 a.m. until mass time on Saturday, March 2, at St Bernadette Church. The mass will begin at 11 a.m. following visitation, with burial at St. Francis No. 2 Cemetery.



Ms. Dot leaves a lifetime of service beginning with the World War II home front effort. She used her energy and knowledge to embark on a lifetime of and a desire to beautify Houma and Terrebonne Parish, where she was born.



She was an active member of the garden club and worked on beautifying Houma for many years, including anti-litter efforts. She was an active member of the "Just say No" campaign and the junior deputy program. She was on the board of directors for the Junior Miss Program for many years and received multiple nominations as Grand Dame by the MacDonald Volunteer Group.



Ms. Dot assisted the Council on Aging and was actively involved in Meals on Wheels, which later came to her rescue "Thank You Meals on Wheels." She was a commissioned deputy with the TPSO and compassionately worked with inmate programs. She was instrumental in the formation of the local neighborhood watch program.



Ms. Dot will be missed by all that knew her, and our community will miss her stewardship.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019