Dorothy Rita "Dot" Chaisson
1941 - 2020
Dorothy "Dot" Rita Chaisson
Dorothy "Dot" Rita Chaisson, 79, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 9:43am. Dorothy was a native of Montegut, LA and resident of Houma, LA.
Family and friends of the family are invited to visitation on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. A memorial service will begin at 10:00am with Liturgy of the Word at Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday. Burial will take place after services in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Montegut, LA.
Dot is survived by her sisters, Verla Hotard and Brenda Robicheaux; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dot also survived by her long time companion and friend, Larry Gautreaux.
Dot is preceded in death by her parents, Luc Joseph Chaisson and Adele Guidry Chaisson; sister, Esther Chaisson Ellender; and brothers, Archie Paul Chaisson Sr., Dudley Chaisson Sr., Ruble "Butch" Chaisson, Joseph Luke Chaisson Jr., Merton "Pete" Chaisson.
Dot was an avid Elvis and Saints fan. She enjoyed vacationing; most especially her trips to Memphis, TN to see Elvis's birthplace. She also enjoyed her cruise Cancun, Mexico with her friends from TARC.
Dot will be dearly missed and always loved by her many family and friends.
Thanks to TARC for giving her such a normal, happy, independent and social life; Dr. Matherne for his many years of caring for Dot as her family doctor; also thanks to the staff of Heritage Manor during her final years and TGMC especially the CCU for their care and support during her final days. The family would like to thank Lydia Voisin for her many years of friendship with Dot and to her niece Wanda who saw to her needs in her final years of life.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
09:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
OCT
24
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
October 21, 2020
Condolences to all of Dot’s family and dear friends. In thought and prayers. God rest her soul.
Desiree and Dale A Simoneaux
Friend
