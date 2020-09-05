Doug Allen, 62, a native of Raceland, La., and a resident of Chackbay, passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8 and from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, with religious services to begin at 11 a.m. at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland



He is survived by his wife, Tressie Allen; mother, Joyce Adams Vaughan; daughter, Penny Allen-Cantu; sons, Jerod Allen and Derek Allen; stepson, Jason Gautreaux; stepdaughter, Jada Gautreaux; grandchildren, Avelyn, Kristen, Sydney, Sophie, Brookelyn and Braxton; brother, Calvin Rodrigue; and sisters, Ida Brown and Melissa Breaux.



He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father, Huey Paul Rodrigue; step-father, Harvey Vaughan; and one niece and one great-nephew.



Doug enjoyed woodworking.



Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



