Doug Allen
Doug Allen, 62, a native of Raceland, La., and a resident of Chackbay, passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8 and from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, with religious services to begin at 11 a.m. at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland

He is survived by his wife, Tressie Allen; mother, Joyce Adams Vaughan; daughter, Penny Allen-Cantu; sons, Jerod Allen and Derek Allen; stepson, Jason Gautreaux; stepdaughter, Jada Gautreaux; grandchildren, Avelyn, Kristen, Sydney, Sophie, Brookelyn and Braxton; brother, Calvin Rodrigue; and sisters, Ida Brown and Melissa Breaux.

He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Huey Paul Rodrigue; step-father, Harvey Vaughan; and one niece and one great-nephew.

Doug enjoyed woodworking.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
3838 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-5261
