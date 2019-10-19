Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Joseph Hutchinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Joseph Hutchinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Joseph Hutchinson Obituary
Douglas Joseph Hutchinson, 73, a native and resident of Bourg, was born on Sept. 27, 1946, and passed away on Oct. 18, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at St. Ann Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Brenella T. Hutchinson; daughters, Lisa H. Boydston and husband Russell; Melissa H. Pellegrin, Dena H. LeBoeuf and husband Davin, Donna H. Brunet and husband Mark, Melinda H. Billiot, Laci H. LeCompte and husband Jesse III; brother, Roy Hutchinson; sisters, Brenda Phillips and Sherry Martin; 15 grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen Peter Hutchinson and Marie Doris LeBoeuf Hutchinson; brothers, Johnny Hutchinson; sisters, Virginia Johnson, Mary Naquin, Gloria Lombas, Caroline Hutchinson, Dolores Viteaux; brother-in-law, John Lombas.

He was a parishioner of St. Ann Catholic Church.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.