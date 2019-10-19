|
Douglas Joseph Hutchinson, 73, a native and resident of Bourg, was born on Sept. 27, 1946, and passed away on Oct. 18, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at St. Ann Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Brenella T. Hutchinson; daughters, Lisa H. Boydston and husband Russell; Melissa H. Pellegrin, Dena H. LeBoeuf and husband Davin, Donna H. Brunet and husband Mark, Melinda H. Billiot, Laci H. LeCompte and husband Jesse III; brother, Roy Hutchinson; sisters, Brenda Phillips and Sherry Martin; 15 grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen Peter Hutchinson and Marie Doris LeBoeuf Hutchinson; brothers, Johnny Hutchinson; sisters, Virginia Johnson, Mary Naquin, Gloria Lombas, Caroline Hutchinson, Dolores Viteaux; brother-in-law, John Lombas.
He was a parishioner of St. Ann Catholic Church.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019