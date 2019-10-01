|
|
Dovice "T-Paul" Lee Jr., a native and resident of Golden Meadow, passed away on Sept. 27, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time on Thursday, Oct. 3, at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 1 p.m., with private burial at a later date.
T-Paul is survived by his brothers, Sidney (Octave) Lee Sr., Timothy Lee and Justin Lee; and sisters Deborah (Timmy) Guidry, Tammy (Randy) Kern, Rosa (Michael) Delpidio and Donna Lee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nolty and Marie Lee; brothers Nolty Lee Jr., Dovice Lee Sr. and Bob Lee Sr.; and sisters Grace Lee and Brenda Hood.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge by arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019