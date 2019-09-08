|
|
Duane M. Chaisson, 58, a native of Cut Off and resident of Meraux, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, September 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated starting at 12 p.m. at the church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Duane is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lisa Hebert Chaisson; son, Ross M. Chaisson (RaeAnn); daughter, Sarah N. Chaisson (Cory); four grandchildren, Olivia, Mia, Stella and Riggs Chaisson; mother, Barbara K. Chaisson; and brother, Brent Chaisson (Mary).
He was preceded in death by his father, Carroll J. Chaisson.
Duane enjoyed fishing, Tulane baseball, LSU football, spending time with his grandchildren, and traveling with his wife.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019