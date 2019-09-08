Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
Resources
More Obituaries for Duane Chaisson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane M. Chaisson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Duane M. Chaisson Obituary
Duane M. Chaisson, 58, a native of Cut Off and resident of Meraux, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, September 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated starting at 12 p.m. at the church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Duane is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lisa Hebert Chaisson; son, Ross M. Chaisson (RaeAnn); daughter, Sarah N. Chaisson (Cory); four grandchildren, Olivia, Mia, Stella and Riggs Chaisson; mother, Barbara K. Chaisson; and brother, Brent Chaisson (Mary).

He was preceded in death by his father, Carroll J. Chaisson.

Duane enjoyed fishing, Tulane baseball, LSU football, spending time with his grandchildren, and traveling with his wife.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Duane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now