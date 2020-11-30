Dub Bullock
Dub Bullock passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the age of 70.
Dub was born on January 10, 1950 in Springhill, Louisiana and lived the majority of his life in Thibodaux, Louisiana. He graduated from Thibodaux High School in 1968.
Known for his animated conversation and stories, Dub never met a stranger. He loved nothing more than cooking for a crowd of family and friends, often leaving us wondering which of his stories were factual or embellished!
Dub had many diverse interests throughout his life, including competitive body building, boxing, and cooking. He worked in the home construction industry before opening The Little French Market, a restaurant in Thibodaux. He also opened boxing gyms in Thibodaux, Houma, and New Orleans, and trained several successful boxers, even traveling to Europe for professional fights.
Though his hobbies might not imply it, Dub was a softhearted man. He was generous and quick to lend a hand to anyone in need. In his final years, his primary source of joy was spending time with family, especially his adoring grandchildren. Dub cherished his home on the bayou. He lived his life well, and he always did it his way.
Dub is survived by his mother, Rose Lynd Bullock; his children, Michael DuPont House, Brady Bullock, Jessica Bullock, and Jordan Bullock & wife, Shannon; his sister, Jacqueline Demary & husband, Gilbert; and his three grandchildren, Benton, Lily, and Charlotte.
He is preceded in death by his father, W.J. "Dub" Bullock; and his son, Beau Bullock.
The family would like to thank the team at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center for their medical care and compassion.
There are no plans for a service at this time. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date in Thibodaux, Louisiana, when we can safely gather.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to:
Bridge House/Grace House, 4150 Earhart Boulevard, New Orleans, LA 70125 (www.bridgehouse.org
)
Or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
)
Condolences and memories are appreciated and can be shared online at: www.samartfuneralhome.com
, www.legacy.com/obituaries/houmatoday
Samart Funeral Home, West Park is entrusted with arrangements 4511 West Park Avenue, Gray, LA 70359, 985-851-6540.