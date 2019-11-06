|
Dudley D. "Nanu" Richoux, 92, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral services on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial in the church cemetery.
"Nanu" is survived by his children, Donna R. (Michael) Hinds, Gwendolyn R. (Phillip) Sadler, and Laura R. (Robert) Adams; grandchildren, Darrell (Jessica) Hinds, Timothee' (Janine) Hinds, Eric (Elizabeth) Sadler, Desiree Sadler, and Megan Adams; great-grandchildren, Xander, Parker, Madalyn, Kennedy, Alyssa, Benjamin and River; one great-great-grandchild, Vivienne; and sister, Doris R. Smith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Inez Pitre Richoux; parents, Eddie and Jean Galjour Richoux; and brothers, Edison, Clifton, Dave, George, Nolty and Wilson Richoux.
"Nanu was an avid family man. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He loved fishing, gardening and woodworking.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019