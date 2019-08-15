|
|
Dudley Frank Gautreaux, age 92, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Aug. 13, 2019. He was a native and a resident of Lockport.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday Aug. 19 at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport. Burial will follow in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery in Houma.
Dudley is survived by daughter Tammy G. Foret and husband Bart; son Kenward "Kenny" Gautreaux and wife Leah, John Gautreaux and wife Mindy and Paul Gautreaux and wife Tanya; sister-in-law Alberta Gautreaux; grandchildren Johnny Bryant Jr and wife Amy, Jessica B. Fonseca and husband Wayne, Luke Falgout and girlfriend Samantha, Hailey, Anna, Sadie, Carley, Nicholas "Nick" and Allison "Allie" Gautreaux; and great-grandchildren Claire and Peyton Fonseca and Emily Bryant.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 15 years, Rosetta Ann Guidry, the mother of his four children; his wife of 19 years, Shirley Ann Gautreaux; parents Sylvester Emile Gautreaux, and Annie Marie Stagni Gautreaux; brothers Nolan Gautreaux and wife Nora, Sylvester Gautreaux Jr. and wife Helen, Norman, Edwin, Charles and Emile Gautreaux; and sister Inez G. Crain.
After graduating from Holy Savior Catholic School in 1945, Dudley served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He played with the Cut Off Tigers when they became state champions. He was a proud member of the American Legion and Telephone Pioneers.
Dudley retired from South Central Bell after 40 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed going crabbing, crawfishing and playing ball with his children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was an avid LSU fan; to support his LSU fascination friends and family attending his funeral are asked to wear LSU attire.
A very special thanks to Dr. Brian Matherne and the staff at the Family Doctor Clinic, Dr. Richard Abben, Dr. Ryan Wolfort and staff at St. Anne General, Jason Douglas and the Amedysis team, The Broadway of Lockport, his loving caretaker Monica McWorther, and family and friends for all their love and devotion.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019