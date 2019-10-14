|
Dudley John Giroir, age 88, went to his eternal rest at 3:55 a.m. on Sunday, Oct 13, 2019. He was a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma. He was born July 30, 1931. He was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until a Christian Service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Chauvin Funeral Home. Burial will be held in St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery.
Dudley is survived by one son, David Giroir and wife, Cheryl; daughters, Jan Breaux and husband, Henry Jr., Jennifer Guidry and husband Wendell; sister Dolly Sharp; brother-in-law Fred Griffith and wife, Annette; grandchildren, Crystal Guidry and husband, Cy, Henry Breaux III and wife, Kayla, Lindsay Boquet and husband, Stephen, Jason Giroir Jr., Kalob Brassier, and Brooke Berthelot and husband, Dustin; and great-grandchildren Casen Guidry, Jayden Thibodeaux, Kenleigh Breaux, Bentley Thibodeaux, Brentley Giroir, Cooper Guidry, Colt Boquet, Halle Guidry, Kinsley Berthelot and Henry Breaux IV.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 45 years, Karen Griffith Giroir; son, Jason Giroir; parents, Nolan and Velma Guidry Giroir; and two sisters, Dorothy "Dot" Landry and Diane "Poochie" Lovell.
Dudley was a veteran and served in the Korean War.
He was very proud of being, at one time, the only VA Real Estate Appraiser in Terrebonne Parish. He enjoyed cooking for family and friends and has his barbecue shrimp recipe, "Shrimp a la Giroir" in a cookbook. Mr. G.C. Miles was his mentor, someone that he looked up to and respected like a father.
In his earlier days, Dudley enjoyed hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time at his camp on Bayou Decade. In recent years, he enjoyed gardening. He especially enjoyed taking care of his rose garden, which he kept up in our mother's memory.
We would like to thank the staff at the Suites at Sugar Mill Point, Dr. William St. Martin, Haydel Memorial Hospice, as well as family and friends for their prayers and moral support.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019