Dudley Joseph Talbot Sr.
Dudley Joseph Talbot Sr., 95, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at 2:12 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Dudley was a native of Napoleonville and a resident of Houma.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, July 15, at Living Word Church in Houma, from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Funeral Services will begin following visitation at Living Word Church for 11 a.m. Burial will take place after services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.

Dudley is survived by his loving children, Dudley J. Talbot Jr. and wife, Danette, Donald Talbot and wife, Wanda, Dennis Talbot and wife, Clair, and Gail Talbot Cunningham and husband, Myles; brothers, Merlin Talbot and Calvin Talbot; 11 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marion Hebert Talbot; second wife, Betty Wise Talbot; parents, Junius and Agnes Arboneaux Talbot; children, Dean Talbot and infant Dillard Talbot; brothers, Archie Talbot, Junius Talbot and John Talbot; and sister, Marie Talbot Daigle.

Dudley worked for 37 years for Texaco Company. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his entire family; whom he loved dearly. He loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and his faith was foremost in his life. He will be remembered for many things, most especially singing and whistling.

Dudley was proud to be a veteran of the United States Army and served his country during World War 2 in the 101st Airborne, Screaming Eagles.

He will always be remembered by his family and friends. His love and life will live on in the sharing of their memories. He will always and forever be loved and never forgotten.

The family would like to thank the staff at Terrebonne Place and Journey Hospice; most especially Kimberly, Brooke, Australia, Matt, Shirley and Brandy with Terrebonne Place for all the love and care given to Dudley and family during their time of need.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
