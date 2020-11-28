1/1
Dudley Joseph Tauzin
Thibodaux - Dudley Joseph Tauzin, 77, of Thibodaux, passed away on November 26, 2020.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 8:00 am until 10:30 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Cemetery - Thibodaux.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Talbot Tauzin; daughter, Cindy Tauzin LeBeouf (Ryan); son, Brent Tauzin (Monica); brothers, Leroy Tauzin (Virgie), Daniel Tauzin; sister, Lena Tauzin Faucheaux (Louis); granddaughters, Claire LeBeouf, Lauren LeBeouf; grandsons, Lukas Tauzin, Owen Tauzin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oville and Rosa Mae LeBoeuf Tauzin; brother, Gary Tauzin.
Dudley was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was always willing to share his time and talent with his community. He will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew him.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the loving care that was given by brother-in-law, Barry Talbot, Dr. Daniel Naul, Dr. Stephen Duplechain, Dr. Mark Hebert, Thibodaux Regional Home Health and Heart of Hospice staff.
Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
9854468826
