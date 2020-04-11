|
|
Dudley Paul Authement Sr., 71, passed away surrounded by his loving family on April 8, 2020, at 11:50 p.m. He was a native of Houma and resident of Chauvin.
Services will be held privately by the family.
Dudley is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Susan Trahan Authement; children, Tammy Pellegrin and husband, John, Shane Pierron and wife, Kandi, Dudley Authement Jr. and wife, Julienne, Nicholas Pierron, David Pierron and wife, Meagan, and Derek Authement and wife, Frannie; brother, Clarence "C.J." Authement Sr. and wife, Loretta; sister, Darlene Guidry and husband, Gordan; sister-in-law, Tammy Authement; grandchildren, Shawn Pierron, Gabrielle Pellegrin, Jordan Authement, Jenna Pellegrin, Chance Pierron, Dylan Authement, Jacob Pierron, Baileigh Authement, Maize Pierron, Blake Pierron, and Braylin Authement; and great-grandson, Kaleb Toups.
He leaves behind his pet companion of 12 years, Sparky, his dachshund.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Tray Toups; brothers, Myron Authement, Byron Authement, and Douglas Authement Sr.; and parents, Clarence Authement Sr. and Pearly White Constraiche.
Dudley loved spending time with his family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was family man who all his family could trust with any project or promise made.
Dudley will be remembered forever loved and never forgotten by all who knew him; most especially his family.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020