|
|
Dulcia L. Voisin, 85, a native and resident of Pointe-aux-Chenes, passed away on May 3, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, May 6, with the Mass of Christian Burial to start at 11 a.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Pointe-aux-Chenes.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Ricky Voisin (Cheryl), Patty Hutchinson (Bernie), and Amy Cantrelle; grandchildren, Sandi Duplechin, Kim Whitney, Christie Theriot, Lori Scott, Scott Hutchinson, and Ashley Cantrelle; nine great-grandchildren; and brother, Lester LeBoeuf.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert "Boy" Voisin; daughter, Mary Voisin; grandchild, Andy Cantrelle; parents, Augustin and Emily Dupre LeBoeuf; brothers, J.C., Howard, and Herbert LeBoeuf; and sisters, Anaize Fanguy, Hilda Fanguy, Jeanne Brunet, Sheri Blanchard, and Nolia LeBoeuf.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 4 to May 6, 2019