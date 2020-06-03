Duple Louise Grant Bassham, age 90, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was a native of Alva, KY and a resident of Houma.



Duple is survived by her children, David and Michelle Bassham, and Don Webb; grandchildren, Michael Bassham, Katie and Josh Derouen, Michelle and David Chernicoff, Olivia Deaton, and Allison Webb; six great-grandchildren; and very dear long-time friends, Evelyn and Barbara.



She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl Bassham; her dear daughter, Linda Webb; her parents, King and Goldie Grant; and her brother, Danny Grant.



She was devoted to her family and friends and was the most kind and generous person you could ever meet.



Duple worked for Archer Daniels Midland until her retirement at age 65. She and Carl traveled and cruised all over for many years. She spent the last eight years of her life living well at the Suites at Sugar Mill Point Assisted Living in Houma. She genuinely enjoyed her years at the Suites. She was always a happy person and she appreciated and loved everyone at the Suites. Her family is very appreciative of the love and care she received from everyone at the Suites and Haydel Hospice.



The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations to Congregation Gates of Prayer, 4000 W. Esplanade Avenue in Metairie, 70002.



Duple was laid to rest beside her beloved husband at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray. A private service officiated by Rabbi Robert Loewy of Metairie.



Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store