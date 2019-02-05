|
Durac J. Gisclair, 92, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Thursday, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Rodney Gisclair Sr. (Dolly), and Chris Gisclair (Judy); daughters, Cheryl Lane, and Cindy Guidry (Gregory); half-sister, Gloria Terrebonne; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Adelaide Bruce Gisclair; parents, Noah and Lucretia Gisclair; brothers, Morrison, Joseph, Allen and Alton Gisclair; sister, Gernice Bourg; and half-sisters, Mary Ann Fillinich and Dolores Gisclair.
Durac was a World War II Army Veteran and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019