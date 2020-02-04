|
Dwayne Anthony Henry, 57, a native of Houma and resident of Montegut, passed away on Jan. 31, 2020.
A memorial service will be held in his honor from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at The Father's House Church, La. 665 in Montegut.
He is survived by his sons, Jarred (Liz) Henry of Franklinton; Ryan "Poss" Henry of Montegut; and Nicholas "Goujon" Henry of Montegut; brothers, Lanny Dardar of Montegut; Sam Henry of Bourg; and Carl Verdin of Montegut; and sister, Barbara "BaLou" (Bubba) Deroche of Montegut; grandchildren, Paizlee and Isaac Henry; godchildren, Sue Rodrigue, Lyndsay Lyons, and Andrew Dardar; devoted friends, Leray Boudreaux and Roxane Hutchinson; and beloved nephew and niece, Juddy and Janice Deroche
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold "HiPocket" and Pauline Naquin Henry; brother, Tony John Henry; nephew, Michael "Pumpkin" Soudelier; and grandparents, John Marie and Elda Naquin, Howard "Beb" and Ovilia Henry.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020