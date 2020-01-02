|
Dwayne "Nappy" Chauvin, 61, a native of Houma and resident of Bourg, passed away on Dec. 28, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Visitation will resume Saturday, Jan. 4, at Annunziata Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m.
He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Brenda Chauvin; daughters, Celeste Roger (Brent), Sarah Chauvin, Aleasha Adams, and Amanda Falgout (Sean); son, Eric "E.J." R. Williams Jr.; father; Rene John Chauvin; mother, Patricia Dugas Chauvin; brother, Albert Rappelet (Linda); sister, Denise Fuchs (Eric); sister-in-law, Donna Rappelets; and grandchildren, Brewer, Jaxon, Madox, and Finley Roger, Morgan LeBlanc, Skyla and Owen Falgout.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Gayle Marie Bourque; brother, Jerry Rappelets; grandfather, Harold Bourque; and grandmother, Ann Foret.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020