Dwayne Mosley, 52, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away at 12:26 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.



No public services will be conducted. A private memorial will be conducted for immediate family only.



He is survived by his wife, Monique Jackson Mosley; sons, DeQuan and Jahidi Jackson; daughter, Gabrielle Mosley; mother, and Audrey Mae Brown (Wilbert, Sr.); brothers, Derrick and Eric Ward, Wilbert Brown, Jr. and Warren Mosley; sisters, Deidra Ward, Mary and Octavia Mosley and Jackie Hartman; and numerous other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father, Warren Mosley; paternal grandparents, Arthur Mosley and Mary Virgin; maternal grandparents, Horace and Louise Ward; and aunt, Eula Mae Johnson.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.





