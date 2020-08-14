1/1
Dwayne Mosley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dwayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dwayne Mosley, 52, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away at 12:26 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

No public services will be conducted. A private memorial will be conducted for immediate family only.

He is survived by his wife, Monique Jackson Mosley; sons, DeQuan and Jahidi Jackson; daughter, Gabrielle Mosley; mother, and Audrey Mae Brown (Wilbert, Sr.); brothers, Derrick and Eric Ward, Wilbert Brown, Jr. and Warren Mosley; sisters, Deidra Ward, Mary and Octavia Mosley and Jackie Hartman; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Warren Mosley; paternal grandparents, Arthur Mosley and Mary Virgin; maternal grandparents, Horace and Louise Ward; and aunt, Eula Mae Johnson.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved