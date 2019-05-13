|
Dwight Joseph Dufrene, 63, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer. A loved and respected husband, father, grandfather and co-worker, Dwight touched many lives with his courageous spirit and witty sense of humor.
He is survived by his loving wife, Anna Gautreaux; devoted daughters, Rachel Dufrene and Colleen Welch (Matthew); grandchildren, Liam and Ivy Welch; and brothers, Darwin (Deborah) and Faron Dufrene.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Edna Plaisance Dufrene; and sister-in-law, Darla Dufrene.
His generous and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew him. Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 10 until 11 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Cross Church, 2600 Coteau Rd. in Houma. Religious services will be at 11 a.m., with burial to follow at Resurrection Memorial Park Cemetery in Raceland.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 13 to May 14, 2019