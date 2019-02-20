|
|
Dwight Wayne Pharr, 58, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 7:25 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until funeral time at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22 at Beautiful Zion Baptist Church, 120 Hialeah Ave., Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Lawson Pharr; daughters, Kish and Angel Pharr; brother, Theophilus Pharr Jr. (Joyce); and sisters, Patricia Pharr, Dr. Janine Pharr (Donald), Joann Trahan (Allen) and Alma Gray.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theophilus Sr. and Zenobia Alldridge Pharr; and sister, Joyce Hester.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019