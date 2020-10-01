1/1
Dylan Jacob Brewer
Houma - Dylan Jacob Brewer, 22, a native and resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
A private service will be held.
He is survived by his mother, Brandi Bergeron Lirette (Brad); father, Tim Brewer, Jr.; sister, Kinsley Brewer; brothers, Dustin Brewer, Jace Brewer; grandparents, Glenn Bergeron and Connie Authement Bergeron; grandfather, Tim Brewer, Sr.; godson, Layton Adams; niece, Riley Brewer.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Emma Brewer.
Dylan engaged in various pursuits, such as skateboarding, BMX sports, ATV sports, and deer hunting, at his youngest. He also enjoyed boating and water sports. His greatest passion would grow to be riding cutting horses, which he did competitively and successfully, earning himself titles, such as MCHA Youth Champion, NCHA National Champion, Senior Youth Top Ten, NCHA Eastern National Champion, and 15,000 Amateur Reserve Champion. His departure from such a brief life is mourned, and he will be deeply missed and remembered by everyone who knew and loved him.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
